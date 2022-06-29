Can-Fite's Piclidenoson To Treat Plaque Psoriasis Meets Main Goal In Late-stage COMFORT Study

(RTTNews) - Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) on Wednesday said Phase 3 COMFORT study of its drug candidate Piclidenoson for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis met primary goal.

Topline data from the study showed that patients treated with oral Piclidenoson demonstrated statistically significant improvements at week 16, measured by the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) 75 response.

PASI 75 indicates a 75% or greater reduction in PASI scores from baseline.

Additionally, the company said that Piclidenoson had an excellent safety profile overlapping that of the placebo treated patients, showing a better safety profile when compared to Amgen's Otezla, which was approved for the treatment of plaque psoriasis in December 2021.

Can-Fite has licensing deals for marketing and distribution of Piclidenoson for the treatment of psoriasis in markets including Canada, Eastern Europe, Central Europe, China, and South Korea.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.