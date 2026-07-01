Can-Fite's Namodenoson Shows Survival Benefits In Pancreatic Cancer; Stock Jumps Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) reported that its Phase 2a study of Namodenoson in advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma met its primary safety endpoint and demonstrated encouraging survival outcomes.

The open-label trial enrolled 20 patients who had progressed after standard therapies. Fourteen received Namodenoson as third-line treatment, five as second-line treatment, and one as fourth line. The drug was well tolerated, consistent with prior studies. Among evaluable third-line patients, median overall survival exceeded five months, with 62.5% surviving at least five months and 37.5% surviving seven months or longer. Two patients remained alive at data cutoff, including one continuing treatment. Notably, a second-line patient has survived more than 18 months, marking the longest survival in the study.

Prof. Salomon Stemmer of the Davidoff Institute of Oncology, who leads the study, highlighted the favorable safety profile and prolonged survival as evidence of biological activity worth further investigation. He suggested that the next steps should be evaluating Namodenoson in combination with chemotherapy.

Namodenoson is an oral, selective A3 adenosine receptor agonist designed to target cancer cells while sparing normal tissue. It has previously shown activity in liver cancer and other indications, with a consistent safety record across trials.

Based on these findings and discussion with investigators, Can-Fite plans to advance Namodenoson into a Phase 2b combination study with chemotherapy. Preclinical data published in peer-reviewed journals demonstrated that Namodenoson enhances the anti-tumor activity of chemotherapeutic agents in pancreatic cancer models by blocking multiple growth and drug-resistance pathways, while increasing chemosensitivity. This mechanistic rationale supports the move toward combination therapy.

The results underscore Namodenoson's potential to provide durable disease control in heavily pretreated pancreatic cancer patients, supporting its continued clinical development.

The company implemented a 1-for-20 reverse stock split on January 5, 2026.

CANF closed Tuesday's trading at $2.97, up 1.71%. In pre-market trading the stock is trading at $5.02, up 76.57%.

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