Can-Fite's Namodenoson Hits Phase 2a Goal; Raises $4M Via Warrants

(RTTNews) - Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) announced that its investigational drug Namodenoson successfully met the primary endpoint in a Phase 2a study for advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).

The trial demonstrated that Namodenoson was very well tolerated, with no new safety signals identified in this difficult-to-treat patient population. Secondary endpoints including overall survival and progression-free survival are still being followed, with one-third of patients alive at the time of data cut-off.

Namodenoson has received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for pancreatic cancer and is also being studied in liver cancer and other indications.

On the same day, Can-Fite announced immediate exercise of certain outstanding warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 795,869 ADSs at $9.34 per ADS, generating approximately $4.0 million in gross proceeds.

The company issued new unregistered warrants with the same exercise price, valid for 24 months, and expects the closing of the offering on or about March 5, 2026, subject to customary conditions.

Can-Fite intends to use the net proceeds to fund ongoing research, clinical trials, and general corporate purposes.

Together, these developments highlight Can-Fite's progress both clinically and financially. The company continues to advance a pipeline of small-molecule drugs targeting cancer, liver, and inflammatory diseases, with Namodenoson positioned as a key candidate in multiple late-stage trials.

CANF has traded between $3.40 and $46.60 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $5.76, up 18.52%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.