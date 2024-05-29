Can-Fite’s Drugs Show Promise for Heart Health

Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF) has released an update.

Can-Fite BioPharma’s medications, piclidenoson and namodenoson, have been demonstrated by independent scientific review to have positive effects on various heart diseases, with the potential to enhance cardiac health based on pre-clinical studies. The company is advancing these drugs through clinical trials targeting psoriasis, advanced liver cancer, MASH, and pancreatic cancer, highlighting a robust pipeline with a strong safety profile established in over 1600 patients.

