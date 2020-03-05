Can Fite To Explore Anti-viral Effect Of Piclidenoson Against Coronavirus

(RTTNews) - Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) said the company is now exploring the possibility to collaborate with leading virology labs to look at the effect of its drugs against Coronavirus. Can Fite drug candidates possess anti-viral effect protected by a US patent.

The company's lead drug candidate, Piclidenoson, is currently in Phase III trials for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. The data from the interim analysis of Piclidenoson in its Phase III clinical study is expected to be released during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. were up 48% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

