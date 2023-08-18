Can-Fite Submits Pediatric Study Plan To Allow Registration Of Piclidenoson

(RTTNews) - Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) submitted a pediatric study plan to the FDA for the treatment of adolescents suffering from psoriasis with Piclidenoson. The company said the plan has been submitted to allow enrollment of adolescents with psoriasis to Can-Fite's upcoming two Phase 3 pivotal clinical psoriasis studies.

Can-Fite believes the inclusion of adolescent patients in one or both of the Phase 3 studies significantly broadens any future market launch potential of the drug.

Can-Fite BioPharma is an advanced clinical stage drug development company. The company's anti-inflammatory drug Piclidenoson reported topline results in a Phase 3 trial for psoriasis and is expected to commence a pivotal Phase 3 program.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.