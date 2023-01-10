Markets
Can-Fite Submits Market Registration Plan To EMA For Piclidenoson In Psoriasis Treatment

January 10, 2023 — 07:24 am EST

(RTTNews) - Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) said Tuesday it has submitted a market registration plan to the European Medicines Agency or EMA for its lead drug candidate Piclidenoson in the treatment of moderate to severe psoriasis. A submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will follow.

"This submission represents an important step toward the pivotal Phase III study and subsequent marketing approval of Piclidenoson," said Pnina Fishman, CEO & CSO of Can-Fite BioPharma.

According to the company, Piclidenoson has potential for strong market position in $26 billion psoriasis treatment market.

