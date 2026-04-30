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Can-Fite Reports Positive Phase 2a Data For Pancreatic Cancer Drug

April 30, 2026 — 10:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) announced encouraging results from its Phase 2a clinical trial for namodenoson, a drug aimed at treating advanced pancreatic cancer.

In the study, more than 30 percent of the patients who could be evaluated had stable disease, and a few were able to stay on the treatment for quite a while; one patient even went beyond 16 months.

Right now, around 35 percent of the patients are still receiving therapy, suggesting this drug could provide lasting benefits, especially since these patients had already undergone a lot of previous treatments.

The company plans to share more detailed efficacy data, including survival rates, in the months ahead.

CANF is currently trading at $3.43, up $0.44 or 14.72 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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