Can-Fite Reports FDA Positive Response To Its Psoriasis Pediatric Plan - Quick Facts

December 18, 2023 — 07:14 am EST

(RTTNews) - Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) said it received a positive response from the FDA on the Pediatric Study Plan for the treatment of children suffering from psoriasis with Piclidenoson. The plan has been submitted to allow enrollment of children with psoriasis to upcoming Phase 3 pivotal clinical psoriasis studies.

"We believe Piclidenoson's oral formulation with its excellent safety profile, combined with its progressive effectiveness over time make it ideally suited for the chronic treatment of psoriasis in adults and children alike," said Can-Fite VP Drug Development, William Kerns.

