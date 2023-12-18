Can-Fite Reports FDA Positive Response To Its Psoriasis Pediatric Plan - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) said it received a positive response from the FDA on the Pediatric Study Plan for the treatment of children suffering from psoriasis with Piclidenoson. The plan has been submitted to allow enrollment of children with psoriasis to upcoming Phase 3 pivotal clinical psoriasis studies.

"We believe Piclidenoson's oral formulation with its excellent safety profile, combined with its progressive effectiveness over time make it ideally suited for the chronic treatment of psoriasis in adults and children alike," said Can-Fite VP Drug Development, William Kerns.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.