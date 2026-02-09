Can-Fite Receives Canadian Patent Allowance For Namodenoson As Anti-Obesity Therapy

(RTTNews) - Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) Monday announced the receipt of a Canadian patent allowance covering the use of Namodenoson for the treatment of obesity. This will further strengthen the company's intellectual property portfolio around its A3 adenosine receptor or A3AR drug platform.

The newly allowed patent protects Namodenoson for reducing body weight and treating obesity in humans. According to the company, Namodenoson has demonstrated the ability to decrease fat mass and body weight in preclinical studies, supporting its potential as a therapeutic candidate in the metabolic disease space.

Can-Fite noted that Namodenoson is currently being evaluated across multiple indications, and the Canadian patent allowance adds to previously granted patents in other jurisdictions that cover its use in metabolic disorders. The company stated that securing this additional protection aligns with its strategy to expand the commercial potential of Namodenoson globally.

To support the patent allowance, Can-Fite highlighted results showing that Namodenoson reduced fat levels in fat cells through increased adiponectin, a key regulator of fat production, and lowered body weight in an experimental animal model of obesity. In a Phase 2a MASH study, patients treated with Namodenoson achieved a 2.3% weight loss after three months, accompanied by a significant rise in serum adiponectin levels.

"Expanding our intellectual property estate into metabolic indications such as fat loss creates new development and partnering opportunities and reinforces the long-term value of our A3 adenosine receptor platform," said Pnina Fishman, Can-Fite CSO and Chairperson.

The global obesity treatment market is forecast to reach $60.5 billion by 2030, driven by rising prevalence and demand for effective oral therapies.

The company recently completed a 1-for-20 reverse stock-split on January 5, 2026. We last alerted our readers when Can-Fite was trading at $0.24 on December 26, 2025.

CANF has traded between $3.40 and $46.60 over the past year. The stock closed Friday (February 6, 2026) trading at $4.16, down 2.12%, and rose in the pre-market to $4.42, up 6.25%.

