Can-Fite To Present Phase IIa Pancreatic Cancer Study Update At BIO 2025

(RTTNews) - Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced Monday that it will present progress from its ongoing Phase IIa pancreatic cancer clinical trial during partnering meetings at the 2025 BIO International Convention, taking place June 16-19 in Boston, MA.

The open-label Phase IIa study is evaluating Namodenoson, an orally administered drug candidate, in patients with advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma whose disease has progressed after at least one prior line of therapy.

The trial is assessing the safety, clinical activity, and pharmacokinetics of Namodenoson at a dose of 25 mg twice daily in continuous 28-day cycles.

Can-Fite noted that 50% of the planned 20-patient cohort has already been enrolled. Interim results indicate Namodenoson has demonstrated a favorable safety profile.

The study is led by Prof. Salomon Stemmer, a key opinion leader at the Davidoff Center, Rabin Medical Center in Israel.

Namodenoson has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. It is also being evaluated in Phase III and Phase IIb studies for hepatocellular carcinoma or HCC and MASH, respectively.

Dr. Sari Fishman, VP of Business Development, will represent Can-Fite at BIO 2025 to engage with potential partners and collaborators as the company advances its clinical pipeline.

Can-Fite's pipeline also includes Piclidenoson, currently in a Phase 3 trial for psoriasis, and CF602, a candidate for erectile dysfunction. Across its programs, the company has treated over 1,600 patients with a strong safety record.

Currently, CANF is trading at $1.14, up by 6.53 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

