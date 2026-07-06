(RTTNews) - Can-Fite Completes Patients Enrollment for Pivotal Phase 3 Psoriasis Trial Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) announced that it has completed patient enrolment for the interim analysis of its pivotal Phase 3 study evaluating Piclidenoson in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

The trial has now reached the pre-specified interim analysis stage under a protocol agreed with both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Results are expected between the fourth quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027.

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study enrolled 247 patients who are receiving either Piclidenoson 3 mg tablets twice daily or placebo. Co-primary endpoints include the proportion of patients achieving a Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI 75) response and a Static Physician's Global Assessment (sPGA) of 0 or 1 at Week 16.

Piclidenoson is a first-in-class oral A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR) agonist designed to target inflammatory pathways implicated in psoriasis. Unlike injectable biologics, Piclidenoson is administered orally and has demonstrated more than a favourable safety profile in more than 1,500 subjects across prior clinical studies, supporting its potential as a long-term treatment option.

Chief Executive Officer Motti Farbstein highlighted the milestone as a key step toward regulatory clarity, noting that Piclidenoson's oral administration and safety profile may differentiate it from existing therapies and provide a valuable new option for patients living with psoriasis.

The global psoriasis therapeutics market continues to expand, driven by increasing disease prevalence and demand for safe, effective, and convenient chronic treatments. Can-Fite believes Piclidenoson's differentiated profile positions it to address unmet needs in this growing market.

The company implemented a 1-for-20 reverse stock split on January 5, 2026.

CANF closed Thursday's trading (July 2, 2026) at $3.91, down 15.55%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $3.95, up 2.33%.

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