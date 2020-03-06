Can-Fite (CANF) to Explore RA Drug for Coronavirus Treatment

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. CANF announced that data from the interim analysis of the phase III study on lead candidate, piclidenoson, will be released during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Piclidenoson, a novel, first-in-class, A3 adenosine receptor agonist (A3AR), is currently in phase III studies for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis.

The company is now exploring a collaboration to look at the effect of piclidenoson against coronavirus.

This move is driven by reports of RA drugs being introduced for the treatment of the coronavirus. Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD is conducting a clinical study in China, which combines its anti-viral drug candidate, remdisivir, with the old RA drug, chloroquine. In addition, Roche RHHBY has donated its Actemra anti-RA drug for the treatment of patients in China.

Can-Fite’s drug candidates possess anti-viral effect protected by a U.S. patent, US7589075.

Shares of the company rallied 26.9% on this news. A positive outcome will be a significant boost for the company.

However, shares have lost 40% in the year so far compared with the industry’s decline of 2.7%.

Can-Fite has completed the enrollment of 50% of the 525 patients planned for its phase III ACRobat study to evaluate its drug candidate, piclidenoson, as a first-line treatment for RA. An independent data monitoring committee (IDMC) will manage and monitor interim analysis of the data, which are expected in third-quarter 2020.

Meanwhile, Can-Fite's liver cancer candidate, namodenoson, recently completed a mid-stage study for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and is in a phase II study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

We note that quite a few companies are working on drugs and vaccines for the treatment coronavirus, as more and more cases are being reported every day. AbbVie’s ABBV Kaletra is also being evaluated as a treatment option.

Can-Fite currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

