Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Surges 92% Over Positive Data From Phase 2a Pancreatic Cancer Study

March 04, 2026 — 09:54 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) are soaring about 92 percent on Wednesday morning trading following the announcement of results from its Phase IIa open-label study evaluating namodenoson in patients with advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

The company's shares are currently trading at $9.62 on the New York Stock Exchange, up 92.40 percent. The stock opened at $8.66 and has climbed as high as $10.40 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $3.40 to $46.60.

The study met its primary endpoint, which was safety, demonstrating that namodenoson was very well tolerated in this heavily pretreated patient population.

