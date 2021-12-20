Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes As Phase II Study Of Namodenoson Clears Lesions In Liver Cancer Patients

(RTTNews) - Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) shares are soaring on Monday morning trade after the company announced that the last patient treated under phase II study of Namodenoson hepatocellular carcinoma or HCC experienced a complete response and cleared all cancer lesions. HCC is a common form of liver cancer.

Can-Fite plans to start patient enrollment in Phase III trial for Namodenoson in the treatment of patients with advanced HCC with underlying Child Pugh B7 cirrhosis to support a New Drug Application submission and approval.

Namodenoson is a small orally bioavailable drug that binds with high affinity and selectivity to the A3 adenosine receptor.

The biotechnology company specializing in small molecule drugs to inflammatory, cancer, and liver diseases said the patient has now survived five years, during which time the clinical benefits of treatment have included the disappearance of ascites, normal liver function, and the disappearance of peritoneal carcinomatosis leading to complete clearance of all cancer lesions.

Currently, Can-Fite shares are at $2.21, up 74.09 percent from the previous close of $1.27 on a volume of 63,845,244. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $0.94-$4.39 on average volume of 233,453.

