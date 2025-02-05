Can-Fite BioPharma to Present at BIO CEO & Investor Conference 2025 in New York City

Can-Fite BioPharma to present at BIO CEO & Investor Conference, discussing drug development and business strategy on February 10, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. announced that it will present at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference on February 10, 2025, in New York City. CEO Motti Farbstein will discuss the company's business strategy, clinical progress, and development plans while engaging in one-on-one meetings with potential investors and partners. Can-Fite is advancing a pipeline of small molecule drugs targeting significant medical needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases, including their lead candidate Namodenoson, which is undergoing pivotal Phase III trials for advanced liver cancer. The company also highlighted its other drug candidates, including Piclidenoson for psoriasis, and CF602 for erectile dysfunction, all of which demonstrate strong safety profiles from extensive clinical studies.

Potential Positives

Can-Fite will participate in a prominent industry event, the BIO CEO & Investor Conference, which provides a platform for visibility and networking with investors and potential partners.

The company's lead drug candidate, Namodenoson, is in pivotal trials for advanced liver cancer and is gaining regulatory recognition with Orphan Drug and Fast Track Designations.

Can-Fite's pipeline demonstrates diversification and advanced-stage development, targeting significant unmet medical needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases.

Positive topline results have been reported from a Phase III trial for Piclidenoson, indicating progress in its clinical development and potential market entry for psoriasis treatment.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights a history of losses and the need for additional capital to fund operations, which raises concerns about the company's financial stability and future growth potential.

There are significant uncertainties related to cash flows and meeting working capital needs, which could hinder the company's ability to operate effectively.

The caution against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements may create apprehension among investors regarding the reliability of the company's future performance projections.

FAQ

What is the BIO CEO & Investor Conference 2025?

The BIO CEO & Investor Conference is an annual event where biotechnology companies present their business strategies and engage with investors.

When will Can-Fite BioPharma present at the conference?

Can-Fite will present on February 10, 2025, at 3:45 pm EST during the BIO CEO & Investor Conference.

What drug candidates does Can-Fite BioPharma have?

Can-Fite's pipeline includes Namodenoson for liver cancer and metabolic diseases, and Piclidenoson for psoriasis.

How can investors schedule meetings with Can-Fite management?

Investors can register for the conference and schedule one-on-one meetings via the link provided in the press release.

What are the recent milestones for Can-Fite's drug development?

Recent milestones include advanced trials for Namodenoson in liver cancer and Piclidenoson in psoriasis, enhancing their drug development strategy.

Full Release



Ramat Gan, Israel, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd



. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CANF), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address oncological and inflammatory diseases, today announced that it will present at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference, taking place February 10-11, 2025, in New York City.







Presentation Details:











Event:



BIO CEO & Investor Conference 2025



BIO CEO & Investor Conference 2025





Date & Time:



February 10, 2025, at 3:45 pm EST



February 10, 2025, at 3:45 pm EST





Location:



New York Marriott Marquis, New York City



New York Marriott Marquis, New York City





Presenter:



Motti Farbstein, Chief Executive & Chief Financial Officer







During the conference, Can-Fite's management team will engage in one-on-one meetings with investors and potential partners to discuss the company’s business strategy, recent clinical milestones, and upcoming development plans. To register for the conference and schedule a one-on-one meeting with Can-Fite management, please use the link



HERE



.





Can-Fite’s pipeline includes advanced-stage drug candidates targeting unmet medical needs in oncology, metabolic diseases, and inflammatory conditions. The company’s lead drug candidate,



Namodenoson



, is in a pivotal Phase III trial for advanced liver cancer and a Phase IIb study for Metabolic Dysfunction-associated Steatohepatitis (MASH). Additionally,



Piclidenoson



is preparing to advance into a pivotal Phase III trial for psoriasis.







About Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.







Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CANF) is an advanced clinical stage drug development Company with a platform technology that is designed to address multi-billion-dollar markets in the treatment of cancer, liver, and inflammatory disease. The Company's lead drug candidate, Piclidenoson recently reported topline results in a Phase III trial for psoriasis and is expected to commence a pivotal Phase III. Can-Fite's liver drug, Namodenoson, is being evaluated in a Phase III trial for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), a Phase IIb trial for the treatment of MASH, and in a Phase IIa study in pancreatic cancer. Namodenoson has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and Europe and Fast Track Designation as a second line treatment for HCC by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Namodenoson has also shown proof of concept to potentially treat other cancers including colon, prostate, and melanoma. CF602, the Company's third drug candidate, has shown efficacy in the treatment of erectile dysfunction. These drugs have an excellent safety profile with experience in over 1,600 patients in clinical studies to date. For more information please visit:



https://www.canfite.com/



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward-looking statements, about Can-Fite’s expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding, among other things, its product development efforts, business, financial condition, results of operations, strategies or prospects. All statements in this communication, other than those relating to historical facts, are “forward looking statements”. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “should” or “anticipate” or their negatives or other variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Can-Fite’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things, our history of losses and needs for additional capital to fund our operations and our inability to obtain additional capital on acceptable terms, or at all; uncertainties of cash flows and inability to meet working capital needs; the initiation, timing, progress and results of our preclinical studies, clinical trials and other product candidate development efforts; our ability to advance our product candidates into clinical trials or to successfully complete our preclinical studies or clinical trials; our receipt of regulatory approvals for our product candidates, and the timing of other regulatory filings and approvals; the clinical development, commercialization and market acceptance of our product candidates; our ability to establish and maintain strategic partnerships and other corporate collaborations; the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business and product candidates; the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our product candidates and our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; competitive companies, technologies and our industry; risks related to any resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war between Israel and Hamas; risks related to not satisfying the continued listing requirements of NYSE American; and statements as to the impact of the political and security situation in Israel on our business. More information on these risks, uncertainties and other factors is included from time to time in the “Risk Factors” section of Can-Fite’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 28, 2024 and other public reports filed with the SEC and in its periodic filings with the TASE. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Can-Fite undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.





Contact





Can-Fite BioPharma





Motti Farbstein







info@canfite.com







+972-3-9241114



