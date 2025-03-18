News & Insights

Can-Fite BioPharma To Offer Compassionate Use Program With Namodenoson - Quick Facts

March 18, 2025 — 08:50 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF) announced that it received a single FDA approval for the compassionate use treatment of a U.S. based pancreatic cancer patient with its anti-cancer drug Namodenoson. Compassionate use is the term used when a physician is requesting for a single patient to gain access to an investigational drug for a serious disease.

Namodenoson is currently being evaluated in Liveration, a pivotal Phase III study for advanced liver cancer. Namodenoson has been also granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for pancreatic cancer.

