Can-Fite BioPharma - Depositary Receipt (CANF) Price Target Decreased by 17.42% to 3.46

The average one-year price target for Can-Fite BioPharma - Depositary Receipt (NYSEAM:CANF) has been revised to $3.46 / share. This is a decrease of 17.42% from the prior estimate of $4.19 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.42 to a high of $3.56 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,004.73% from the latest reported closing price of $0.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Can-Fite BioPharma - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CANF is 0.06%, an increase of 39.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 70.01% to 1,539K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sabby Management holds 1,406K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 780K shares , representing an increase of 44.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CANF by 32.17% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 58K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares , representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CANF by 44.38% over the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 17K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing a decrease of 6.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CANF by 48.18% over the last quarter.

Bogart Wealth holds 15K shares.

Captrust Financial Advisors holds 11K shares. No change in the last quarter.

