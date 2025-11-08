Can-Fite BioPharma - Depositary Receipt (CANF) Price Target Decreased by 10.95% to 4.19

The average one-year price target for Can-Fite BioPharma - Depositary Receipt (NYSEAM:CANF) has been revised to $4.19 / share. This is a decrease of 10.95% from the prior estimate of $4.70 dated October 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.15 to a high of $4.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 920.00% from the latest reported closing price of $0.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Can-Fite BioPharma - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 18.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CANF is 0.08%, an increase of 44,189.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 600.81% to 920K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sabby Management holds 780K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 58K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares , representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CANF by 44.38% over the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 18K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares , representing a decrease of 28.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CANF by 94.83% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Securities holds 16K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bogart Wealth holds 15K shares.

