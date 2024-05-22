News & Insights

Can-Fite BioPharma AGM Set for June 2024

Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF) has released an update.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 26, 2024, where key decisions include re-elections to the Board of Directors, approval of stock option grants, and an increase in authorized share capital. Additionally, a new clawback policy will be discussed to comply with NYSE listing standards. Shareholders as of May 29, 2024, are invited to attend, vote in person, or submit their vote via proxy.

