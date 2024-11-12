News & Insights

Can-Fite BioPharma Advances in Pancreatic Cancer Trial

November 12, 2024 — 10:52 am EST

Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF) has released an update.

Can-Fite BioPharma has achieved a significant milestone by dosing the first patient in its Phase IIa clinical trial for advanced pancreatic cancer, using its drug Namodenoson. This trial aims to evaluate the safety and clinical activity of Namodenoson, which has already shown promise in treating other conditions and has received Orphan Drug Designation from the US FDA. With approximately 20 patients expected to enroll, the trial could potentially open new treatment avenues for this aggressive cancer.

