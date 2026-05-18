BioTech
CANF

Can-Fite Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication Of Piclidenoson Data In Canine Osteoarthritis Study

May 18, 2026 — 10:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF), a biotechnology company, on Monday announced the publication of positive results from a pilot study of Piclidenoson in treating canine osteoarthritis in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Veterinary Science, which is available online.

Vetbiolix, Can-Fite's veterinary commercialization partner, is funding all development costs associated with the registration of Piclidenoson for osteoarthritis in companion animals.

In the pilot study, client-owned dogs with spontaneously developed osteoarthritis were administered 500 µg/kg BID of Piclidenoson. According to the trial findings, there was a significant improvement in Liverpool Osteoarthritis in Dogs (LOAD) scores, and pain scores measured by visual assessment scores (VAS). The treated canine subjects also showed a reduction in veterinarian-assessed lameness and pain and demonstrated a favorable safety profile.

A Phase 2 study of Piclidenoson for the treatment of osteoarthritis in dogs, being conducted by Vetbiolix, has completed enrollment, with topline results expected in the third quarter of 2026.

CANF is currently trading at $3.53, up 3.44%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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