Can-Fite Amends Phase II COVID-19 Study Protocol Based On Inputs From FDA

(RTTNews) - Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) announced that it has amended its Phase II COVID-19 study protocol based on inputs from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA and its Pre-Investigational New Drug or IND fling.

The company has planned to file an IND application with its completed protocol before the end of July.

The Phase II study titled, "Piclidenoson for Treatment of COVID-19 - A Randomized, Double Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial" is a pilot trial in a population of hospitalized patients who all receive standard supportive care.

Can-Fite noted that Piclidenoson, an A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR) agonist, has a well-established safety record in the U.S. and globally, and has been dosed in over 1,000 patients in clinical studies for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.