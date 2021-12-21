Can-Fite: Poised for Upside?

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE: CANF) surged 69.3% yesterday to close at $2.15 after the Israeli biopharmaceutical company announced encouraging results for its Phase 2 study of Namodenoson, an orally bioavailable drug used for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), a form of liver cancer.

In an open-label extension of the Phase 2 study, Can-Fite announced, the last patient treated with Namodenoson gave a Complete Response (CR), that is, all cancer lesions were cleared when the drug was used. In addition, the patient has survived for five years.

Can-Fite’s Medical Director, Dr. Michael Silverman, commented on these results, saying, “We are pleased that Namodenoson has contributed to the restored health and quality of life for this patient and family. It is our hope that our upcoming pivotal Phase III study will demonstrate Namodenoson’s efficacy in treating patients with similarly advanced HCC and thereby potentially offer longer survival to liver cancer patients across the world.”

The company expects to start the Phase 3 trial for Namodenoson in the first quarter of next year in the treatment of patients with advanced liver cancer “with underlying Child Pugh B7 (CPB7) cirrhosis to support a New Drug Application (NDA) submission and approval.”

Following the announcement, H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino was “positive on this particular patient’s results, as it could bode well for chances of success in an upcoming pivotal Phase 3 trial planned by the company.”

Namodenoson, he said, “has Orphan Drug Designation for HCC in the U.S. and Europe, has Fast Track Status in the U.S., and is currently treating liver cancer patients through a compassionate use program in Israel.”

As a result, analyst Bernardino reiterated a Buy with a price target of $5 (132.6% upside) on the penny stock, a target more than double the stock's last closing price on Monday.

The analyst considers the initiation of the Phase 3 trial in the first quarter of next year as a “positive catalyst.”

Only one other analyst besides Bernardino is bullish about the stock. The consensus rating on the stock is a Moderate Buy, based on 2 Buys. The average Can-Fite stock price prediction of $5 implies upside potential of 132.6% to current levels.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Shrilekha Pethe did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates. Read full disclaimer >

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.