Can-Fite: Complete Response Of HCC Observed In Patient Treated With Namodenoson

(RTTNews) - Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) said the last patient treated under an Open Label Extension program of its concluded phase II study of Namodenoson in the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma reported a Complete Response. The patient has now survived five years, and completed clearance of all cancer lesions.

In the first quarter of 2022, Can-Fite plans to begin patient enrollment in its phase III trial for Namodenoson in the treatment of patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma with underlying Child Pugh B7 cirrhosis to support a NDA.

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma were up 63% in pre-market trade on Monday.

