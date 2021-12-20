Markets
CANF

Can-Fite: Complete Response Of HCC Observed In Patient Treated With Namodenoson

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) said the last patient treated under an Open Label Extension program of its concluded phase II study of Namodenoson in the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma reported a Complete Response. The patient has now survived five years, and completed clearance of all cancer lesions.

In the first quarter of 2022, Can-Fite plans to begin patient enrollment in its phase III trial for Namodenoson in the treatment of patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma with underlying Child Pugh B7 cirrhosis to support a NDA.

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma were up 63% in pre-market trade on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CANF

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular