Can FirstEnergy's Grid Investments Drive Long-Term Earnings Growth?

FirstEnergy Corp. FE is benefiting from the expansion and modernization of its extensive transmission and distribution network, strengthening reliability, meeting rising demand and supporting new energy sources. These investments improve operational efficiency, reduce the frequency and duration of outages, and create additional opportunities for earnings growth.



As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company operated an extensive electric network comprising nearly 252,959 miles of distribution line and 24,157 transmission line miles, providing a substantial infrastructure base for grid modernization investments and long-term rate base growth.



The company’s multi-year Energize365 investment program is upgrading grid infrastructure, improving customer service and supporting affordable, competitive electricity rates across its service territory. FirstEnergy plans to invest $36 billion from 2026 to 2030, which includes $12.7 billion in stand-alone transmission and $10.3 billion in the distribution network. These infrastructure investments focus on building a stronger, more flexible grid, preparing for future electricity demand, and keeping affordability and customer advocacy at the forefront. Together, these investments are expected to support 10% average annual rate base growth and 6-8% annual earnings per share (EPS) growth through 2030.



FirstEnergy’s transmission unit formed a 50-50 partnership with Transource, called Grid Growth to develop transmission projects awarded by PJM Interconnection. The partnership has secured a $1.2 billion transmission project.



Overall, FirstEnergy benefits from grid modernization and transmission and distribution expansion, supporting rate base growth, earnings and shareholder value.

Grid Investments Support Service Reliability

Utilities are upgrading transmission networks, substations, and smart grid systems to minimize outages and improve the reliability of electricity service. These investments enhance grid resilience, optimize system performance and help utilities meet growing power demand.



Ameren AEE is strengthening and modernizing its transmission network through MISO-approved projects and sustained infrastructure investments. These initiatives are expected to enhance grid resilience, improve service reliability and support long-term regulated earnings growth.



Entergy ETR is undertaking significant grid investments in Mississippi to strengthen infrastructure, enhance the power network and deploy advanced technologies. These initiatives aim to enhance reliability, reduce outages and accommodate growing electricity demand.

The Zacks Rundown on FE

FE’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 EPS indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.45% and 7.70%, respectively.



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FE Stock Trading at a Premium

FE is trading at a premium relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings of 17.08X compared with the industry average of 15.47X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FE’s Stock Price Performance

In the past month, the company’s shares have risen 6.9% compared with the industry’s 2.1% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FE’s Zacks Rank

FE currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





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FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ameren Corporation (AEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Entergy Corporation (ETR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.