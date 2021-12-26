Can Financials Drive Physicians Realty Trust's (NYSE:DOC) Stock Price Higher?

Looking at Physicians Realty Trust's (NYSE:DOC) mostly flat share price movement over the past month, it is easy to think that there’s nothing interesting about the stock. However, attentive investors would probably give more consideration to the stock as the company's fundamentals could add more to the story, given how long-term financials are usually what drive market prices. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Physicians Realty Trust's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Physicians Realty Trust is:

2.8% = US$77m ÷ US$2.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.03.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Physicians Realty Trust's Earnings Growth And 2.8% ROE

As you can see, Physicians Realty Trust's ROE looks pretty weak. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 6.6%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Despite this, surprisingly, Physicians Realty Trust saw an exceptional 21% net income growth over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then compared Physicians Realty Trust's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 9.0% in the same period.

NYSE:DOC Past Earnings Growth December 26th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is DOC fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Physicians Realty Trust Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Physicians Realty Trust has a very high three-year median payout ratio of 85%. This means that it has only 15% of its income left to reinvest into its business. However, it's not unusual to see a REIT with such a high payout ratio mainly due to statutory requirements. Regardless, this hasn't hampered its ability to grow as we saw earlier.

Additionally, Physicians Realty Trust has paid dividends over a period of eight years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 82% of its profits over the next three years. As a result, Physicians Realty Trust's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 2.6% for future ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Physicians Realty Trust certainly does have some positive factors to consider. That is, quite an impressive growth in earnings. However, the low profit retention means that the company's earnings growth could have been higher, had it been reinvesting a higher portion of its profits. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

