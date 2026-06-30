Can Figma's Working Capital Continue to Drive Cash Flow Strength?

Figma's FIG cash flow profile remains exceptionally strong. During the first quarter of 2026, Figma generated an operating cash flow of $97.3 million, representing an operating cash flow margin of 29%, while free cash flow reached $88.6 million, or a 27% free cash flow margin.

Working capital also provided a meaningful boost to operating cash flow. Accounts receivable declined by $59.5 million, reflecting strong collections and customer payments, while deferred revenues increased $32.3 million as customers continued to pay upfront for subscription services.

This favorable working capital structure allows Figma to receive cash before recognizing revenues, creating a sustainable source of operating liquidity. Capital expenditures remained modest at $7.8 million, while only $0.9 million was invested in capitalized internal-use software, underscoring the company's low capital intensity and enabling most operating cash flow to convert into free cash flow.

Figma's investing cash flows were largely driven by routine purchases and maturities of marketable securities rather than significant business investments, while financing cash flow primarily reflected employee equity-related tax settlements and stock option exercises.

The company ended the quarter with approximately $1.6 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, providing substantial financial flexibility to fund AI initiatives, product development and future growth opportunities. Figma's recurring subscription revenues, customer prepayments, low capital requirements and strong free cash flow generation position it among the highest-quality cash-generating software companies.

How Competitors Fare Against Figma

Figma operates in a crowded design and product workflow market with established incumbents and newer AI-native tools, including AI coding tools, AI design tools, AI website builders and AI product-development platforms.

Figma faces constant competitive challenges from established players, including Adobe ADBE and Atlassian TEAM. Atlassian is focusing on adding generative AI features to some of its collaboration software.

Atlassian is partnering with Google Cloud to bring Atlassian’s AI-powered teamwork platform, including Jira, Confluence and Loom, onto Google’s AI-optimized infrastructure. Maintaining product leadership in this marketplace requires sustained investment and higher operating costs. Adobe recently partnered with Google Cloud to enhance Adobe’s creative ecosystem with AI.

Figma’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Figma shares have lost 48.9% year to date. The Zacks Internet - Software industry has declined 14.2% in the same period.

FIG YTD Performance Chart



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Figma stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 5.41X compared with the Internet - Software industry’s 3.62X. FIG has a Value Score of F.

FIG Forward 12-Month (P/S) Valuation Chart



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus mark for 2026 loss is pegged at 78 cents per share. The loss per share has widened by 5 cents over the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Figma currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.