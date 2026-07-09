Can the FIFA World Cup Boost McDonald's Growth Strategy in 2026?

McDonald’s Corporation MCD is navigating a challenging consumer backdrop from a position of strength. In the first quarter of 2026, global comparable sales increased 3.8%, while systemwide sales grew 6% in constant currency. The company also gained market share across nearly all of its top 10 markets, underscoring the effectiveness of its value-led strategy. As the FIFA World Cup unfolds across North America, McDonald's has an opportunity to build on that momentum by using one of the world's largest sporting events to deepen customer engagement and support restaurant traffic.

FIFA Supports McDonald's Customer Engagement Strategy

McDonald's has maintained a relationship with the FIFA World Cup for more than three decades, but the 2026 tournament carries added strategic significance as matches are being hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Management stated that its U.S. and Canadian businesses, together with Arcos Dorados, have a robust marketing calendar tied to the event, reflecting the company's intent to capitalize on heightened consumer attention during the tournament.



The World Cup complements McDonald's broader growth strategy rather than serving as a standalone initiative. The company continues to pair compelling value with culturally relevant marketing and menu innovation to drive customer traffic. Its recently enhanced McValue platform, featuring under-$3 menu items and expanded meal deals, strengthens its affordability proposition, while the nationwide rollout of the new McCafe beverage platform broadens consumption occasions beyond traditional meal times. Together, these initiatives likely position McDonald's to translate event-driven consumer engagement into incremental restaurant visits.



However, weak consumer sentiment, elevated gas prices and continued pressure on lower-income customers remain concerns. Nevertheless, McDonald’s emphasis on disciplined execution and its enhanced McValue platform bodes well. If McDonald’s successfully integrates its FIFA activation with its value, marketing and menu strategies, the tournament could help reinforce customer engagement and support sales momentum through the remainder of 2026.

MCD’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of McDonald’s have dropped 2.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 4.3%. In the same time frame, other industry players, including Starbucks Corporation SBUX, have gained 12%, while Dutch Bros Inc. BROS lost 2.1%.

MCD Stock’s One-Year Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, MCD trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 6.75, above the industry’s average of 3.38. Then again, other industry players, such as Starbucks and Dutch Bros, have P/S ratios of 2.98 and 4.88, respectively.

MCD’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MCD’s 2026 earnings per share has declined from $13.07 to $12.93 in the past 60 days.

EPS Trend of MCD Stock



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The company is likely to report strong earnings, with projections indicating a 6% year-over-year increase in 2026. Conversely, industry players like Dutch Bros are likely to project a rise of 22.4% in 2026 earnings. Starbucks is likely to witness growth of 12.7% year over year in fiscal 2026 earnings.

MCD’s Zacks Rank

MCD stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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McDonald's Corporation (MCD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.