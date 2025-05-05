Can Fidelity National Beat Q1 Earnings on Capital Market Solutions?

Financial services technology solutions provider Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS is set to report first-quarter 2025 results on May 6, 2025, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is currently pegged at $1.20 per share, and the same for revenues is pinned at $2.5 billion. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

The first-quarter earnings estimate remained stable over the past 60 days. The bottom-line prediction indicates a year-over-year increase of 9.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues implies year-over-year growth of 1.7%.

For 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fidelity National’s revenues is pegged at $10.5 billion, implying a rise of 3.4% year over year. Meanwhile, the consensus mark for current year EPS is pegged at $5.74, implying growth of around 10 % on a year-over-year basis.

Fidelity National beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average surprise being negative 9.4%.

Q1 Earnings Whispers for Fidelity National

Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for the company this time around as well. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is precisely the case here.

FIS has an Earnings ESP of +0.76% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

What is Shaping Fidelity National’s Q1 Results?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Banking Solutions revenues indicates a 1.3% year-over-year increase. Similarly, both the consensus mark and our model estimate indicate around a 7% increase in revenues from Capital Market Solutions compared with the same quarter last year.

Both the consensus estimate and our model estimate for Total Recurring revenues indicate around a 1% increase in the to-be-reported quarter. Looking at the geographical breakdown, both the consensus mark and our model estimate signal 1% and 2% year-over-year growth in North America and All Other revenues, respectively.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Capital Market Solutions’ adjusted EBITDA indicates a 7.5% year-over-year increase, whereas our model estimate predicts a nearly 6% growth from the year-ago period. We expect total operating expenses to have declined 2.8% year-over-year.

The factors stated above are likely to have positioned FIS for not only a year-over-year growth but also an earnings beat. However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Banking Solutions’ adjusted EBITDA indicates a 2.5% year-over-year decline, partially offsetting the positives. Also, losses from the corporate and other units are likely to have increased in the first quarter.

The company earlier stated that it expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $940-$960 million. Also, adjusted EBITDA margin was projected to be in the range of 37.8-38.2%.

How Did Other Stocks Perform?

Here are some stocks in the broader payments space that have already reported earnings for this quarter: The Western Union Company WU, Discover Financial Services DFS and Visa Inc. V.

Western Union reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 41 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5% due to lower operating expenses, partly offset by Iraq’s low contribution and weakness in the CMT segment’s performance despite rising transactions.

Discover Financial reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $4.25, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 28.8%, aided by reduced provisions for credit losses, improved net interest margin, and strong income growth in both the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. However, the upside was partly offset by higher operating costs, a decline in total loans, and lower Payment Services volume.

Visa reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 EPS of $2.76, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.68 by 3% thanks to higher processed transactions, payment and cross-border volumes. However, the upside was partly offset by increased operating expenses, primarily personnel costs.

