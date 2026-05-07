Can Fidelity National Beat Q1 Earnings on Banking Solutions Strength?

Financial services technology solutions provider Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 8, 2026, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is currently pegged at $1.28 per share,and the same for revenues is pinned at $3.27 billion.

The first-quarter earnings estimate witnessed two downward revisions against no movement in the opposite direction over the past 60 days. However, the bottom-line prediction indicates a 5.8% year-over-year increase. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues implies year-over-year growth of 29.3%.

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For full-year 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fidelity National’s revenues is pegged at $13.75 billion, implying a rise of 28.8% year over year. Meanwhile, the consensus mark for the current year EPS is pegged at $6.27, implying growth of around 9% on a year-over-year basis.

Fidelity National’s earningsbeat the consensus estimate in two of the last four quarters, met once and missed on another occasion, with the average surprise being 0.6%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Quote

Q1 Earnings Whispers for Fidelity National

Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for the company this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is precisely the case here.

FIS has an Earnings ESP of +0.17% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

What is Shaping Fidelity National’s Q1 Results?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Banking Solutions revenues indicates a 37.7% year-over-year increase. The acquisition of Global Payments’ Issuer Solutions business, which was closed in January, is likely to boost the performance of the segment. The consensus mark indicates a 7.2% increase in revenues from Capital Market Solutions compared with the same quarter last year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Banking Solutions’ adjusted EBITDA indicates a 42% year-over-year increase. The consensus mark for Capital Market Solutions’ adjusted EBITDA indicates 11.9% year-over-year growth.

The factors stated above are likely to have positioned FIS for year-over-year growth and an earnings beat. The positives are likely to have been partially offset bythe rising cost of revenues. Also, the consensus estimate for corporate and other adjusted EBITDA signals a 10.4% deterioration from a year ago.

The company earlier stated that it expects first-quarter 2026 consolidated adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $1.275-$1.290 billion.

How Did Other Stocks Perform?

Here are some companies in the broader payments space that have already reported earnings for this quarter: Mastercard Incorporated MA, American Express Company AXP and Visa Inc. V.

Mastercard reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $4.60 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.6% and increased 23.3% year over year. Its results benefited from growing cross-border volumes and solid growth in value-added services revenues. However, the upside was partly offset by Mastercard’s elevated operating expenses and higher payment network rebates from new and renewed deals.

American Express reported first-quarter 2026 EPS of $4.28, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2% and advanced 18% year over year. Its quarterly results were driven by increased Card Member spending, higher net interest income and improved card fee growth. However, the upside was partly offset by AXP’s elevated operating expenses.

Visa delivered second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $3.31 per share, up 20% year over year and ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.1%. Its strong quarterly results reflected resilient spending trends, higher cross-border volumes andsolid network activity, including an increase in payments volume.However, the upside was partly offset by Visa’s increased operating expenses.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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