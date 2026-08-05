Can FEMSA's Q2 Momentum Offset Margin Pressure Across Its Portfolio?

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. FMX, or FEMSA, topped second-quarter earnings and revenue expectations as OXXO Mexico and Coca-Cola FEMSA delivered solid growth. Net income and adjusted EBITDA also advanced at double-digit rates.



The quarter was less uniform beneath the consolidated figures. Weak profitability in international retail and Health, along with lower group margins, leaves investors weighing whether the strongest businesses can offset pressure elsewhere.

FEMSA’s Q2 Beat Was Broad but Uneven

FEMSA reported adjusted earnings of 93 cents per American depositary share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 82 cents by 13.4%. Revenues of $13.28 billion exceeded the consensus mark by 2.7% and increased 9.3% in Mexican pesos.



Net consolidated income rose 64.9% to Ps. 9.22 billion. Adjusted EBITDA increased 12.7% to Ps. 33.34 billion, while the adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 40 basis points to 14.4%. Those gains showed broad operating momentum, but segment results varied sharply.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Quote

OXXO Mexico and Coca-Cola FEMSA Led Growth

OXXO Mexico’s revenues increased 11.8% as same-store sales rose 9.5%. A 7.4% increase in average ticket, a 2% traffic gain, stronger commercial execution and World Cup-related demand supported the improvement. Operating income advanced 12.3% despite a 70-basis-point gross-margin decline.



Coca-Cola FEMSA added another source of strength. Revenues grew 4.7%, operating income increased 9.1% and gross margin expanded 180 basis points to 47.1%. The Coca-Cola Company KO, which owns the Coca-Cola brand and operates a global concentrate business, also reported second-quarter 2026 growth and raised its full-year guidance. PepsiCo, Inc. PEP, another large beverage and snack competitor, affirmed its fiscal 2026 guidance after its second-quarter report.

FMX’s Weaker Units Diluted the Quarter

Americas & Mobility revenues increased 17.4%, but operating income fell 88% and its operating margin contracted 240 basis points to 0.3%. Losses from OXXO Brazil and fuel-margin compression in Mexico outweighed higher merchandise and fuel sales.



Europe’s operating income declined 7.3% because of currency headwinds and reorganization expenses. Health operating income dropped 57.7% as labor costs, promotional pressure and a Ps. 408 million credit-risk provision tied to Colombia weighed on profitability.

FEMSA’s Margin Compression Is the Key Watchpoint

Consolidated gross margin contracted 60 basis points to 40.1%. Pressure across OXXO Mexico, Europe and Health offset Coca-Cola FEMSA’s expansion, while Americas & Mobility’s margin was nearly stable on a reported basis.



Operating margin slipped 10 basis points to 8.3% even as operating income rose 7.2%. Coca-Cola FEMSA and OXXO Mexico provided the growth, but declines in Americas & Mobility, Europe and Health limited the benefit at the group level.

FMX Capital Returns Raise the Financial Stakes

FEMSA completed a $300 million accelerated share-repurchase program during the quarter. Over the prior 12 months, ordinary and extraordinary dividends totaled Ps. 45.50 billion, while share repurchases used Ps. 10.35 billion.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. dividend-yield-ttm | Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Quote

Net debt excluding Coca-Cola FEMSA rose to Ps. 90.02 billion, lifting the net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio to 1.15X from 0.93X a year earlier. Net interest expense also increased as lower cash balances reduced interest income. Continued investment and shareholder returns could narrow flexibility if operating conditions weaken.

What FMX’s Signals Say After the Q2 Beat

The earnings beat supports confidence in FEMSA’s core engines, but margin pressure and uneven international execution keep the quarter from resolving the broader risk debate. Sustained gains at OXXO Mexico and Coca-Cola FEMSA will need to translate into more consistent portfolio profitability.



FMX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating a balanced near-term outlook rather than a clear buying signal. Its VGM Score of A, Value Score of A and Growth Score of B highlight favorable characteristics. The Momentum Score of C and a 1.7% decline in the current fiscal-year earnings estimate over the past four weeks reinforce a measured interpretation.



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Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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