Can FEMSA's OXXO Format Innovation Strengthen Its Market Position?

Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V.’s FMX, alias FEMSA, continued investment in the evolution of its OXXO convenience store format is emerging as an important competitive advantage. Rather than relying solely on rapid store expansion, the company is enhancing the customer proposition through affordability initiatives, revenue management, financial services integration and digital engagement.



These efforts helped OXXO Mexico outperform a generally soft consumer environment in the first quarter of 2026, with same-store sales rising 6%, driven by a 6.6% increase in average ticket despite a modest decline in traffic. Total revenues increased 8.3%, while operating income climbed 20.9%, reflecting both stronger execution and improved operating efficiency.



The strategy extends beyond merchandising. FEMSA continues to deepen the integration of its digital ecosystem with OXXO stores through Spin by OXXO and Spin Premia. In the first quarter, Spin by OXXO reached 11 million active users, while Spin Premia expanded to 28.4 million active loyalty users. Notably, the average share of OXXO Mexico sales linked to Spin Premia increased to 50.6% from 42.5% a year earlier, indicating growing customer engagement and stronger loyalty across the network.



Outside Mexico, FEMSA is also refining the OXXO format to support more sustainable growth. The company paused expansion in certain international markets to redefine its value proposition before resuming growth, while operational improvements, traffic initiatives and the integration of OXXO Brazil contributed to stronger merchandise performance across the Americas.



Management also highlighted meaningful same-store sales growth in Chile, Peru and Colombia, alongside improving profitability. Together, these initiatives suggest FEMSA is focused on making OXXO more productive and differentiated across markets, reinforcing its long-term competitive position beyond simply adding stores.

FMX’s Zacks Rank, Valuation & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have gained 12.3% in the past three months, outperforming both the industry and the broader Consumer Staples sector’s returns of 4.3% and 3.6%, respectively. The stock also outpaced the S&P 500’s growth of 10.8%.

FMX Stock's 3-Month Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, FEMSA trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38X, higher than the industry’s average of 19.52X.



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Other Stocks to Consider

United Natural Foods UNFI is the leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty food and non-food products in the United States and Canada. UNFI currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UNFI’s fiscal 2027 sales and earnings suggests growth of 2.6% and 21.4%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.9%, on average.



The Coca-Cola Company KO remains a global beverage leader, supported by strong brands, disciplined execution and innovation aimed at sustaining consumer engagement across markets. At present, Coca-Cola carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).



The consensus estimate for Coca-Cola’s 2026 sales and earnings implies growth of 3% and 8.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. KO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.5%, on average.



B&G Foods BGS manufactures, sells and distributes branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. At present, BGS has a Zacks Rank of 2.



The consensus estimate for B&G Foods’ 2026 earnings implies growth of 11.8% from the year-ago reported figure. BGS delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 1.6%, on average.

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Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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