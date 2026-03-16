Can Falcon Flex Drive CrowdStrike's Next Phase of ARR Growth?

CrowdStrike’s CRWD Falcon Flex subscription model is becoming an important driver of its growth. Falcon Flex makes it easier for customers to access multiple modules of the Falcon platform through a single contract. This makes it easier for customers to deploy additional security products over time and expand their use of the Falcon platform, which has now become the company’s primary go-to-market model.

Annual recurring revenue (ARR) from Flex accounts crossed $1.69 billion, growing more than 120% year over year, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, which shows strong adoption across enterprise customers. CrowdStrike now has more than 1,600 customers using the Flex model. In the fourth quarter alone, the company added more than 350 new Flex customers. Flex customers are also large accounts. On average, each Flex customer generates more than $1 million in ARR.

Contract expansions through “re-Flex” deals are also contributing to growth. Re-Flex happens when customers expand their original Flex contracts after deploying the platform. CrowdStrike reported more than 380 re-Flex customers, representing about 23% of the Flex customer base in the fourth quarter. These expansions usually happen within seven months of the initial deal and increase ARR by about 26% on average. Customers that have re-Flexed multiple times have seen an average ARR increase of about 48%.

Falcon Flex is also helping CrowdStrike increase module adoption. Notable example during the fourth quarter includes a large enterprise software company. The customer initially started with CrowdStrike’s threat intelligence module, and is now using 25 different CrowdStrike modules after adopting the Falcon Flex model, committing to a total Falcon Flex contract value of $86 million.

If adoption continues to rise, Falcon Flex could remain one of CrowdStrike’s most important contributor to its long-term growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2027 and 2028 revenues indicates a year-over-year increase of around 22.8% and 21.2%, respectively.

How Competitors Fare Against CRWD

Competitors like Palo Alto Networks PANW and SentinelOne S are also gaining ground through platform expansion and AI innovation.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Palo Alto Networks saw robust growth in its Next-Gen Security ARR, which increased 33% year over year. The growth was driven by increased customer adoption of PANW’s advanced cybersecurity offerings, including its AI-driven XSIAM platform, SASE and software firewalls.

Though comparatively a small competitor, SentinelOne posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 year-over-year growth of 22% in its ARR. The growth was fueled by the rising adoption of SentinelOne’s AI-first Singularity platform and Purple AI.

CRWD’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CrowdStrike have lost 0.9% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Security industry’s decline of 12.5%.

CRWD 6-Month Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, CrowdStrike trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 18.52X, way higher than the industry’s average of 10.78X.

CRWD Forward 12-Month P/S Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CrowdStrike’s fiscal 2027 and 2028 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 30% and 26.9%, respectively. The estimates for fiscal 2027 and 2028 have both been revised upward by a penny over the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CrowdStrike currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.