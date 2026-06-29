Can EVRG Gain From Rising Power Demand Through Grid Investments?

Evergy, Inc. EVRG benefits from its extensive transmission and distribution network, which supports reliable electricity delivery across its service territories. The company plans to invest $21.6 billion between 2026 and 2030 to modernize and expand its grid infrastructure, helping meet rising electricity demand across its Kansas and Missouri service areas.



Evergy delivered strong first-quarter 2026 results as commercial sales increased 3.8%, industrial sales rose 10.1% and residential sales advanced 3.3%, highlighting healthy underlying electricity demand and continued customer growth across its service territory.



EVRG’s extensive transmission and distribution network positions the company to reliably serve rising power demand from data centers and advanced manufacturing facilities. In first-quarter 2026, the company signed Electric Service Agreements (“ESA”) for five projects totaling 2.5 gigawatt (GW) of peak load. The company also expects 1-1.5 GW of expansion opportunities with current ESA customers and is in advanced discussions with prospective customers representing an additional 1.5-3 GW of peak demand.



Evergy’s long-term capital investment strategy focuses on strengthening its transmission and distribution networks. These investments are expected to drive rate-base growth of 11.5% through 2030, while the company continues to project its long-term adjusted earnings per share growth target to 6-8% through 2030.



A widespread transmission and distribution network enables EVRG to deliver reliable electricity service to customers and support large-load projects, such as EV battery manufacturing units and semiconductor plants. Strong electric infrastructure improves operational reliability and provides a foundation for sustainable earnings and long-term growth.

Strategic Expenditure Plan Boosts Grid Network

A strategic capital expenditure plan strengthens the overall network through investments in transmission, distribution and grid modernization. These investments improve reliability, replace aging infrastructure, expand system capacity, support rising electricity demand, grow the regulated rate base and drive sustainable long-term earnings growth.



Exelon Corporation EXC plans to invest $41.7 billion during 2026-2029 to strengthen its distribution, transmission and gas delivery infrastructure, enhance grid reliability, expand its regulated asset base and support sustainable long-term earnings growth.



Entergy Corporation ETR aims to invest $57 billion in 2026-2029 to serve rising customer needs and expand the generation, transmission and distribution network.

EVRG’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 EPS indicates an increase of 10.97% and 7.01%, respectively, year over year.



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EVRG’s Stock Trading at a Premium

EVRG is trading at a premium relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings of 19.83X compared with the industry average of 16.03X.



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EVRG’s Stock Price Performance

In the past month, the company’s shares have risen 5.9% compared with the industry’s 4.8% growth.



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EVRG’s Zacks Rank

EVRG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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