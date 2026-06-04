Can Everpure's Transparency Make Customers Stay Amid Supply Crisis?

Everpure, Inc. P delivered an outstanding performance during the first quarter of fiscal 2027, with its top line rising 35% year over year and net income of $24 million against the net loss of $14 million in the year-ago quarter. While the growth trajectory is noteworthy, Everpure’s operations are hindered by the supply-chain crisis led by heavy demand for AI infrastructure, resulting in dynamic cost pressures and component shortages.

The supply-chain crisis compelled an upsurge in prices, resulting in customer pull-ins, which represent approximately one-third of the company’s revenue growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2027. To address this situation, Everpure published a letter to customers on April 23, explaining its position and ensuring customer transparency. Management reassured its customers that it would share the cost pain rather than seek profit from the crisis.

To meet this end, the company has managed its component supplies to prolong price hikes compared to its competitors. The supply-chain hindrances have disrupted Everpure’s 15-year-long pricing stability. The company is compelled to shorten its 90-day price quotes to 30 days, narrowing the window for customers to finalize budgets and approve purchases before price changes.

Despite these setbacks, there was a 20% year-over-year rise in new customer logos; 223 new logos were added in commercial business, and penetration stood at 64% of the Fortune 500. Total subscription services revenues gained 17% year over year, and total contract value sales for storage-as-a-service soared 73% during the first quarter of fiscal 2027.

Everpure’s future growth trajectory is bound by the supply-chain landscape. Management proactively raised the fiscal 2027 revenue outlook to $4.41-$4.51 billion from the prior year’s view of $4.3-$4.4 billion. However, costs are spiking rapidly, doubling every 18 days, compelling Everpure to rush orders early in the second half of the year. The company is worried about its customers halting a buy due to the immense price hikes.

The end goal of the company is to sacrifice profit to remain a trustworthy partner to clients while competitors raise prices. Everpure is bullish on its idea to ensure customers stay loyal for a long time, enabling the company to slowly eat up a bigger chunk of the market pie.

Everpure’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

The P stock has soared 47.7% over the past year, outpacing the 17.2% rally in its industry. Everpure’s competitors Dave DAVE and GDS Holdings GDS have gained 20.4% and 43.7%, respectively.

1-Year Share Price Performance

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From a valuation perspective, Everpure trades at a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, higher than Dave and GDS Holdings’ 13.91X and 7.46X, respectively.

P/E F12M

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P has a Value Score of D, while Dave and GDS Holdings carry a C.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Everpure’s fiscal 2027 and 2028 earnings moved up 1.3% and 1.7% over the past 30 days, respectively.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Everpure currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.