Can Euronet Expand Remittance Access Through Google Partnership?

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. EEFT, through its subsidiaries Ria Money Transfer and Xe, partnered with Google to integrate its cross-border money transfer services into Google’s platforms. This collaboration allows users searching for remittance services on Google to discover and access Ria and Xe directly, streamlining the process of sending money internationally.

This move is important because it leverages Google’s massive global reach to increase visibility and user engagement for Ria and Xe. By embedding its services into a widely used platform like Google, Euronet taps into the growing trend of embedded finance, where financial services are built into non-financial platforms for convenience. This partnership positions EEFT to stay competitive in the rapidly expanding digital remittance market.

Financially, this deal could be significant for EEFT’s money transfer segment. The global digital remittance market revenues were $23.4 billion in 2024 and are projected to grow to $83.2 billion by 2034, witnessing a CAGR of 13.5%. Ria and Xe already support a massive payment infrastructure, 3.2 billion mobile wallets, 4 billion bank accounts, 4 billion Visa cards, and 624,000 locations across the globe. With increased exposure from Google, even a small uptick in user conversion could lead to meaningful transaction volume growth, boosting revenue.

In short, EEFT is embedding its remittance services into Google to drive customer acquisition, capture more market share in a booming industry, and enhance its global money transfer footprint, all of which could materially benefit its top-line growth.

Peers Boosting Remittance Footprint

The Western Union Company WU and PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL are also actively expanding their remittance footprint.

Western Union, a long-established leader in global money transfers, is doubling down on both digital and physical expansion to maintain its market position. It is seeing robust adoption of its digital app, especially across Asia-Pacific. With a presence in nearly 200 countries and support for over 130 currencies, Western Union is focusing on its “Evolve 2025” strategy for rapid growth.

Meanwhile, PayPal is scaling its remittance business through Xoom. It commands around 20% of the global digital cross-border remittance market. PayPal also facilitates currency conversion for international transactions, making adoption easier.

Euronet’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of EEFT have gained 4.2% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s rise of 4.3%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Euronet trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, down from the industry average of 21.96. EEFT carries a Value Score of A.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Euronet’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $9.84 per share, implying a 14.3% jump from the year-ago period.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

