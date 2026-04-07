Can Estee Lauder's One ELC Media Shift Under PRGP Lift Margins?

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. EL is tightening one of the most important levers in its business, the way it manages media spending across brands and markets. It recently completed its One ELC operating model and named WPP as its first global media partner, positioning this move as part of its broader Profit Recovery and Growth Plan, or PRGP.



Brands now need to balance long-term image building with performance-driven spending across digital platforms, e-commerce channels and physical retail. When media decisions are handled separately across regions, the result can be overlap, slower execution and inconsistent measurement. For a global company like Estee Lauder, it can make it harder to move quickly and spend efficiently.



The new setup is meant to address that issue. By bringing media execution under one global partner, Estee Lauder is moving away from a fragmented regional structure toward a more connected model. This should help the company use common data, shared tools and more consistent standards across markets. In practical terms, it can make it easier to compare campaign results, shift budgets toward stronger-performing channels and react faster when consumer trends change.



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What makes the move more meaningful is how it fits into the company’s wider cost and efficiency push. The company has approved initiatives expected to deliver savings at the high end of its target range, with most of the benefits expected to come through in fiscal 2027. Part of those savings is being redirected into consumer-facing investments, including media, showing a clear effort to spend more effectively. A more unified media model could also support margins by reducing duplication and improving the return on marketing spend.



Together, these moves suggest that Estee Lauder is trying to build a marketing engine that is simpler, faster and easier to scale across its global beauty portfolio. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have rallied 41.7% in the past year, outperforming the industry’s growth of 16.5%.

Stocks to Consider

Columbia Sportswear Company COLM, which designs, develops, markets and distributes outdoor, active and lifestyle products, sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. COLM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.2%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Columbia Sportswear’s current fiscal-year sales calls for growth of nearly 2%, while estimates for earnings suggest a 6.2% decline from the year-ago figure.



Ralph Lauren Corporation RL, which designs, markets and distributes lifestyle products, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). RL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.7%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 12.4% and 31.8%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



Kontoor Brands KTB, a lifestyle apparel company, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. KTB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.9%, on average.



The consensus estimate for Kontoor Brands’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings calls for growth of 9.2% and 15.6%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.

5 Stocks Set to Double

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Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.