Can EPD's Record Q2 Momentum Sustain Earnings Growth Through 2027?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.EPD delivered record second-quarter 2026 volumes, earnings and cash flow as global demand pulled more U.S. energy through its system.

The central question is whether contracted assets and sanctioned projects can offset the normalization of unusually favorable market differentials. The Zacks Consensus Estimate points to continued growth, with earnings projected at $2.94 per unit in 2026 and $3.20 in 2027.

EPD’s Record Volumes Drove a Broad Earnings Beat

Second-quarter earnings rose 27.3% to 84 cents per unit, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12%. Revenues increased 60.8% to $18.3 billion and beat the consensus mark by 34.6%.

Equivalent pipeline volumes rose 8% to a record 14.7 million barrels per day (MMBbl/d). Adjusted EBITDA reached a record $2.83 billion, while operational distributable cash flow increased 21% to $2.31 billion and covered the quarterly distribution 1.9 times.

Enterprise Products Benefited From Export Demand

Marine terminal volumes rose 33% to a record 2.8 MMBbl/d. Management attributed about $200 million of second-quarter results to incremental volumes and margins created by acute global demand for U.S. energy during April and May.

That contribution was spread across natural gas liquids, crude oil, petrochemicals and other operations. The breadth matters because Enterprise’s integrated network can capture value through pipelines, storage, fractionation and export terminals rather than relying on one asset.

EPD’s Exceptional Market Tailwinds Have Faded

Management said the strong cash differentials seen in April and May had largely normalized. Marine terminal activity also returned to more typical levels in June and July after the initial surge in demand.

Future growth therefore depends more heavily on recurring fee income, sustained throughput and new projects. Fee-based activities represented 80% of gross operating margin in the first half of 2026, but the remaining exposure to spreads, differentials and marketing margins can still create earnings volatility.

Enterprise Products Expanded Margins Across Segments

Natural gas liquids gross operating margin increased to $1.55 billion from $1.30 billion. Permian processing inlet volumes rose 14% to 4.3 billion cubic feet per day, while natural gas liquids pipeline volumes reached a record 4.9 MMBbl/d

Crude oil gross operating margin advanced to $485 million, natural gas delivered a record $556 million and petrochemical and refined products margin rose to $418 million. Higher volumes, processing margins, transportation fees and marketing activity supported the gains.

EPD’s New Assets Could Extend the Momentum

Enterprise has $6.5 billion of major projects under construction. The Houston Ship Channel liquefied petroleum gas expansion is expected to begin service by year-end 2026, followed by additional processing, fractionation and pipeline projects through early 2029.

More than 80% of expected 2027 growth spending of about $3 billion is already committed. Energy Transfer LP ET, with diversified natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude and refined-products infrastructure, is a relevant export-focused peer. ONEOK, Inc. OKE also operates integrated natural gas liquids, gas, refined-products and crude assets, making project execution and contracted volume growth important comparison points.

EPD’s Earnings Outlook and Estimate Trends

The Zacks Consensus Estimate calls for current-quarter earnings of 72 cents per unit, up 18% from the year-ago period. Current-year earnings are projected to rise 10.5% to $2.94 per unit, followed by an 8.8% increase to $3.20 in 2027. Still, the most recent consensus estimates of 70 cents for the current quarter, $2.88 for 2026 and $3.13 for 2027 sit below the broader consensus marks. The trend supports continued earnings growth through 2027, though the lower recent estimates warrant some caution.

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EPD’s Ratings Temper the Record-Quarter Excitement

The operating setup supports measured optimism. The Zacks Consensus Estimate implies 8.8% earnings growth in 2027, but normalized differentials, higher capital intensity and execution risk could limit the pace of improvement.

EPD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Its Value Score of B is more favorable than its Growth Score of C, Momentum Score of C and VGM Score of C. The combination suggests relatively better value characteristics, while the broader score mix and Hold rank support a balanced stance rather than an aggressive near-term view.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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