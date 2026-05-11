Can Enterprise AI Momentum Further Support Appian's Cloud Growth?

Appian Corporation APPN is seeing growing benefits from rising enterprise interest in artificial intelligence (“AI”) adoption, particularly in process automation and workflow management. Companies are increasingly shifting AI spending toward practical and large-scale use cases instead of experimental projects. This trend may continue supporting Appian’s cloud business as enterprises look for platforms that can combine AI capabilities with reliability, governance and operational efficiency.



The company’s first-quarter cloud subscription revenues increased 25% year over year to $124.5 million. The growth appears closely tied to higher enterprise demand for AI-enabled automation tools and larger strategic deployments. Management indicated that the company’s AI-related pipeline remains above internal expectations heading into the rest of 2026.



A key differentiator for Appian is its focus on integrating AI into regulated and mission-critical workflows. Many enterprises continue to face challenges around AI accuracy, compliance and operational risk. Appian’s process-driven framework aims to address these concerns by combining automation tools with AI capabilities. This positioning may help the company benefit as enterprises move toward broader production-level AI deployments.



DocCenter is emerging as an important contributor to cloud momentum. The platform uses AI to process and extract information from documents with more than 95% accuracy. Adoption increased across industries during the quarter, with customers using the platform to automate invoice processing, document verification and operational workflows. Management stated that customers processed more document pages in the first quarter than in all of 2025 combined, reflecting increasing deployment activity.



Large enterprise deals also suggest that modernization demand remains healthy. Customers across insurance, healthcare, energy and automotive industries expanded Appian deployments to reduce costs and consolidate legacy systems.



Going forward, Appian expects cloud subscription revenues between $515 million and $521 million for full-year 2026, representing year-over-year growth of 18% at the midpoint of the range. Continued enterprise AI adoption, expanding modernization projects and larger strategic contracts may remain important drivers for the company’s cloud growth trajectory.

APPN’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Appian’s shares have declined 52% in the trailing six months, underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 16.4% and the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s decline of 13.1%.



The stock has underperformed Docusign DOCU and Salesforce, Inc.’s CRM 30.9% and 26.1% decline, respectively, during the same time period.

APPN Stock Performance



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Appian’s shares are currently trading at a discount, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 1.93, as shown in the chart below. Also, Appian appears cheaper than Docusign and Salesforce 2.61 and 3.15, respectively.

APPN Valuation



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Appian’s 2026 earnings estimate has remained unchanged at 89 cents per share over the past 30 days. The estimated figure for 2026 earnings implies growth of 45.9% year over year on projected revenue growth of 11.3%.



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Conversely, Docusign and Salesforce’s earnings in fiscal 2027 are likely to witness year-over-year increases of 15.4% and 5%, respectively.



Appian currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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