Can ENSG's Acquisition Strategy Sustain Growth and Expansion?

The Ensign Group, Inc. ENSG has built a successful growth strategy by acquiring underperforming skilled nursing and senior living facilities and improving their operations through local leadership and disciplined execution. Rather than pursuing acquisitions solely to expand its footprint, Ensign focuses on facilities where it sees opportunities to enhance occupancy, quality and profitability.

This strategy continued to deliver results in the first quarter of 2026. Ensign added 22 new operations during the quarter, bringing total acquisitions to 71 since the beginning of 2025. It has also been improving performance at existing facilities, with same-store occupancy reaching a record 84.3%. Driven by strong operational execution, first-quarter revenues increased 18.4% YOY to $1.39 billion, while adjusted earnings climbed to $1.85 per share.

Its trailing 12-month return on invested capital (ROIC) of 8.1% compared with the industry average of 3.1% also reflects efficient capital deployment.

Ensign's balance sheet remains a key advantage as it pursues additional acquisition opportunities. It ended the quarter with more than $539 million in cash and cash equivalents (up 7.1% from 2025-end) and $591.6 million available borrowing capacity,supporting its acquisition-driven growth strategy. Meanwhile, long-term debt, less current maturities, totaled only $136.5 million at first-quarter end.

These acquisitions should continue to support Ensign's long-term growth. As newly acquired facilities benefit from Ensign's operating model, occupancy levels and patient volumes can improve, driving higher revenues and earnings. The expanding portfolio also strengthens its's presence in existing and new markets. With a proven history of successfully turning around underperforming facilities, Ensign remains well positioned to benefit from future acquisitions.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Ensign is not alone in using acquisitions to drive growth. Peers from the Medical space, such as The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG and Brookdale Senior Living Inc. BKD, are also pursuing expansion strategies to strengthen their market positions.

Pennant Group, which was spun off from Ensign, continues to grow through acquisitions across its home health and hospice businesses. PNTG relies on a decentralized operating model, allowing local leaders to manage and improve acquired operations.

Brookdale Senior has focused on expanding and optimizing its senior housing portfolio. In 2025, BKD acquired 30 previously leased communities to increase its real estate ownership, while first-quarter 2026 occupancy improved to 82.1%, reflecting healthy demand and stronger operating performance.

ENSG’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Ensign have gained 1% over the past year compared to the industry’s 4.9% growth over the same period.



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From a valuation standpoint, ENSG trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 1.48X, down from the industry average of 2.23X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENSG’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $7.53 per share, implying a 14.6% jump from the year-ago period’s level.



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ENSG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.