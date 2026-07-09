Can Energy Transfer's Fee-Based Business Model Boost Long-Term Growth?

Energy Transfer LP ET is one of North America's largest midstream energy companies, operating nearly 140,000 miles of pipelines and related infrastructure across 44 states. A key strength of the firm is its predominantly fee-based business model, which generates stable and predictable cash flows through long-term transportation, storage and processing contracts.



Energy Transfer expects to generate nearly 90% of its 2026 earnings from fee-based contracts and 10% from commodity and spread exposure. The fee-based agreements with customers limits exposure to commodity price volatility, enhances earnings visibility and supports consistent distributable cash flow and attractive unitholder distributions.



Energy Transfer is progressing the first phase of its Hugh Brinson Pipeline expansion, featuring approximately 400 miles of 42-inch pipeline with nearly 1.5 Bcf/d of capacity from the Waha and Midland Basin to Maypearl, Texas. The fully contracted project is supported by long-term, fee-based agreements with investment-grade customers, ensuring predictable cash flows and strengthening the partnership's long-term earnings outlook.



Energy Transfer is also investing in natural gas processing, NGL export capacity and pipeline expansions to meet rising demand from LNG exports, power generation and industrial customers. These new assets under development will also have fee-based contracts, which will continue to ensure steady revenues.



Supported by its integrated asset base, contracted cash flows and disciplined capital investments, the partnership remains well positioned to deliver sustainable earnings growth and long-term value.

Stable Fee-Based Contracts Fuel Midstream Growth

Fee-based earnings enhance the long-term outlook for midstream companies by providing stable, predictable cash flows with limited exposure to commodity price volatility. This improves earnings visibility, supports growth investments, strengthens financial flexibility and enables consistent long-term returns for investors.



The Williams Companies Inc. WMB benefits from an extensive natural gas pipeline network and rising demand from LNG exports and power generation. Its predominantly fee-based contracts generate stable, predictable cash flows, reducing commodity price exposure while supporting steady earnings growth, capital investments and consistent shareholder returns. ONEOK Inc.’s OKE diversified midstream asset base and strategic acquisitions position it to benefit from growing natural gas and NGL volumes. Long-term fee-based contracts provide reliable cash flows, enhance earnings visibility, support expansion projects and strengthen the company's long-term growth outlook.

The Zacks Rundown for ET

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Energy Transfer’s earnings per unit for 2026 and 2027 indicates a year-over-year increase of 18.18% and 6.91%, respectively.



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Return on equity (“ROE”), a profitability measure, reflects how effectively a firm is utilizing unitholders’ funds in its operations to generate income.



ET’s trailing 12-month ROE is 9.77%, lower than its industry average of 12.8%.



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Units of Energy Transfer have gained 4% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Oil and Gas- Production Pipeline – MLB’s industry’s rally of 2.9%.



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ET’s Zacks Rank

Energy Transfer currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.







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Energy Transfer LP (ET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.