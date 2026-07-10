Can Energy Fuels' Liquidity Position Support Its Expansion Plans?

Energy Fuels Inc. UUUU has continued to reinforce its financial position, providing it the flexibility to pursue its long-term expansion strategy across uranium, rare earth elements (REEs) and heavy mineral sands.

At the end of the first quarter of 2026, Energy Fuels reported $956.6 million of working capital. This included $108.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, $802.2 million in marketable securities, primarily of short-term, interest-bearing securities and uranium equities, along with $7.6 million of trade and other receivables and $69.0 million of inventory.

Energy Fuels further strengthened its balance sheet through the issuance of $700 million of 0.75% convertible senior notes due 2031 in October 2025. The low-cost financing enables Energy Fuels to fund rare earth element initiatives, including expansion at the White Mesa Mill and the Donald Project, as well as general corporate purposes, without placing immediate pressure on operating cash flows.

The company's cash generation also improved markedly during the first quarter. Energy Fuels generated approximately $8 million in positive operating cash flow from continuing operations against an operating cash outflow of $18.8 million in the year-ago quarter. The turnaround was driven by stronger cash receipts from uranium sales, including the receipt of a significant portion of outstanding receivables, as well as lower reclamation-related expenditures at the Kwale Project.

However, free cash flow remained a negative $3.5 million as the company continued investing in strategic growth initiatives, with capital expenditures totaling roughly $12 million during the quarter. Notably, the company has been generating negative operating cash flow and net losses in previous years due to depressed uranium and vanadium prices up until 2024, along with low quantities of monazite to process into salable RE Carbonate or separated NdPr, which have not allowed it to realize economies of scale. Expenditures to develop its growing portfolio of projects for building long-term value have also weighed on its cash flows.

During the first quarter of 2026, the company increased its ownership in the Donald Project, its joint venture with Astron Corporation Limited, to 10.5%, through an investment of AUD 44.6 million ($31 million) in cash and shares. The project is strategically important as it is expected to become a long-term source of monazite feedstock for the White Mesa Mill, containing high concentrations of both light and heavy rare earth oxides.

Energy Fuels' strong liquidity also supports multiple growth initiatives simultaneously. It plans to expand uranium production at multiple U.S. mines, increase processing at the White Mesa Mill and scale its rare earth separation operations. The large liquidity cushion enables management to pursue these projects even during periods of uranium price volatility, reducing dependence on equity issuance or expensive debt financing. The company recently received a conditional financing commitment of up to $725 million from the U.S. Office of Strategic Capital (OSC), which is expected to be a potential catalyst for its long-term growth in rare earths and critical minerals.

Its peer in the rare earths space, MP Materials MP, used $1.9 million of cash in operating activities, a modest improvement from the $63 million outflow in the same quarter last year. Free cash flow remained negative at $79.3 million. This follows an already weak 2025, when MP Materials reported $155.8 million in operating cash outflows and $304 million in negative free cash flow. The company’s cash flows reflect the impact of its efforts to ramp up production of separated products. MP Materials ended the quarter with $1.74 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

Among uranium peers, Uranium Energy UEC exited the third quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended April 30, 2026) with $794 million in liquid assets and no debt. This included cash and cash equivalents of $488 million. Uranium Energy reported net cash used in operating activities of $90 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2026 compared with an outflow of $41 million in the year-ago comparable period.

UUUU's Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Energy Fuels shares have gained 104.4% in a year compared with the industry’s 34.2% growth.



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UUUU is trading at a forward 12-month price/sales multiple of 18.14X, a significant premium to the industry’s 4.23X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Energy Fuels’ 2026 earnings is pegged at a loss of 14 cents per share. The bottom-line estimate for 2027 stands at earnings of nine cents per share.



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Here is how the EPS estimates have been revised over the past 90 days.



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Energy Fuels currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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