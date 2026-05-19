Can Encompass Health's Expansion Strategy Make It a Hold for Now?

Encompass Health Corporation EHC has been steadily expanding its inpatient rehabilitation business, driven by growing demand for rehabilitation services. The company continues to strengthen its network through de novo hospitals and additional bed capacity across existing facilities. Shares of EHC have lost 0.4% over the past three months, outperforming the industry, which declined 7.2% during the same period.

Headquartered in Bloomfield, AL, Encompass Health has a market capitalization of nearly $10.58 billion. EHC is currently trading at a forward 12-month P/E of 17.24X, higher than the industry average of 16.59X, but lower than its five-year median of 18.76X. EHC currently holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and a Value Score of B.

Zacks Estimates for EHC

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.96 per share, suggesting a 9.4% year-over-year increase. Over the past month, estimates have seen five upward revisions against one movement in the opposite direction. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pinned at $6.43 billion, indicating 8.3% year-over-year growth. Management expects 2026 revenues to be in the range of $6.375-$6.470 billion. Encompass beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 9.8%.

Encompass Health Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Encompass Health Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Encompass Health Corporation Quote

EHC’s Key Growth Drivers

Encompass Health continues to benefit from rising demand for inpatient rehabilitation services, supported by an aging population and growing post-acute care needs. In first-quarter 2026, total discharges increased 4.3% year over year to 67,763, while same-store discharges rose 1.6%.

Capacity expansion remains a key growth driver for EHC. The company has been steadily increasing its footprint through de novo hospitals and bed additions. It opened eight de novo hospitals in 2023, seven in 2024 and eight hospitals along with a 50-bed satellite facility in 2025.

In first-quarter 2026, EHC opened a new 49-bed rehabilitation hospital in Irmo, SC, and added 44 beds across existing facilities. For 2026, management plans to open eight de novos, adding nearly 389 beds, along with 150-200 additional beds at existing hospitals.Net patient revenue per discharge improved 3.7%. The company has also maintained healthy occupancy levels, supporting consistent revenue growth. Revenues grew 11.9% in 2024, 10.5% in 2025 and another 9.1% in the first quarter of 2026 to $1.6 billion.

Despite industrywide cost pressures, EHC continues to deliver healthy profitability. Adjusted EBITDA increased 11.2% year over year to $348.8 million in the first quarter of 2026, while adjusted EPS rose 16.8% to $1.60. The company also maintains a strong trailing 12-month return on invested capital (ROIC) of 10.1%, well above the industry average of 6.7%, reflecting disciplined capital deployment and efficient operations.

The company’s healthy cash-generating ability provides flexibility to support expansion initiatives and shareholder returns. Net cash from operations increased 17.9% in 2024, 17.2% in 2025 and another 8.5% in first-quarter 2026 to $313.1 million. EHC expects adjusted free cash flow between $760 million and $875 million in 2026, positioning it well to fund growth projects, dividends and share repurchases.

Key Risk Factors for EHC

Labor expenses remain a major concern for EHC. Salaries and benefits increased 11.6% in 2024, 7.4% in 2025 and another 7.3% in the first quarter of 2026 to $818.1 million. Labor costs accounted for 51.6% of revenues during the first quarter. Continued shortages of nurses, therapists and other healthcare professionals may increase dependence on costly contract labor, pressuring margins.

EHC exited first-quarter 2026 with $110.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and $2.5 billion in long-term debt. Its net debt-to-capital ratio of 41.28% remained above the industry average of 39.01%, which could limit financial flexibility. Regulatory changes, including TEAM implementation and expanded RCD reviews, may increase administrative burden and temporarily affect reimbursement collections.

Key Picks

While investors can maintain a neutral view on Encompass Health, they can consider some better-ranked stocks in the broader Medical space like Indivior Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INDV, BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. BTSGand Hinge Health, Inc. HNGE, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.35 per share, indicating a 34% year-over-year improvement. INDV beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 65.4%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pinned at $1.3 billion, implying 1.5% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BrightSpring Health’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.64 per share, which has witnessed five upward revisions in the past 30 days, with no movement in the opposite direction. BTSG beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 14.6%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pinned at $15.1 billion, implying 16.6% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hinge Health’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.37 per share, which has moved up 52 cent over the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $791.8 billion, indicating 34.7% year-over-year growth. HNGE’s bottom line surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 179.5%.

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Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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