Can Encompass Health's Expansion Strategy Drive Its Next Growth Phase?

Encompass Health Corporation EHC has reached an interesting point in its growth story. Demand is no longer the primary metric to watch. Supported by an aging U.S. population, the need for inpatient rehabilitation services continues to grow. Now the key question hinges on scale: Can EHC expand capacity fast enough to meet that demand?

Many of its hospitals are currently operating at high occupancy levels. To address this, management has changed its strategy. Instead of waiting for facilities to reach near-full capacity, it is now launching expansion projects earlier. This proactive approach brings new beds online before capacity becomes a constraint, helping the company capture more patient referrals.

We are already seeing this plan in action. In the first quarter of 2026, EHC opened a new 49-bed hospital in South Carolina and added 44 beds to existing locations. By the end of the year, it plans to open eight more hospitals and add about 175 beds. EHC has 11 additional hospitals in its development pipeline and plans to introduce a smaller hospital design in 2027 to better serve crowded, fast-growing markets.

EHC's expansion strategy is beginning to translate into stronger financial performance. First-quarter 2026 revenues rose 9% and adjusted EBITDA increased 11.2%, prompting management to raise its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.89-$6.11 from $5.81-$6.10. The investment thesis now depends less on demand and more on execution. Successfully bringing new capacity online while maintaining operational efficiency could support sustained earnings growth over the long run.

How Are EHC's Peers Positioned?

Encompass Health is not alone in expanding capacity to meet rising healthcare demand. Medical sector peers like Select Medical Holdings Corporation SEM and HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA are also investing in new facilities and hospital expansion to support long-term growth.

Select Medical is also expanding its inpatient rehabilitation footprint through new hospitals and joint ventures with health systems. Select Medical continues to strengthen its rehabilitation network to meet rising demand for post-acute care.

HCA Healthcare is also expanding its hospital network through new facilities and capacity additions to meet rising healthcare demand. HCA Healthcare continues to invest in its acute-care footprint, reinforcing capacity expansion as a key long-term growth strategy.

EHC’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Encompass Health have lost 4.5% year to date against the industry’s 14.3%. growth.



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From a valuation standpoint, EHC trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33X compared with the industry average of 18.08X. Encompass Health carries a Value Score of B.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EHC’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.97 per share, implying a 9.54% increase from the year-ago period’s level.



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Encompass Health currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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