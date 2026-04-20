Can Enbridge Maintain Its Consistent Capital Returns to Shareholders?

Enbridge Inc. ENB is a leading midstream player with a resilient business model. The company operates a vast network of natural gas and liquids pipelines, storage facilities, gas distribution systems and renewable power assets (wind and solar). By utilizing its diversified asset portfolio, the company generates revenues by transporting crude oil, natural gas and NGLs under long-term contracts. Business resilience is reflected in the company achieving its financial guidance for 20 consecutive years.

The midstream player’s fee-based agreements generate stable and predictable cash flows, enough to return capital to its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. Investors should note that Enbridge has increased its dividend consistently for 31 consecutive years. To support future cash returns, ENB holds a robust $39 billion backlog. The company expects to bring $8 billion worth of projects online by 2026 to generate additional cash flow and meet rising demand for its assets due to the rapid expansion of data centers and industrial hubs.

In 2025 alone, the company sanctioned $14 billion of projects. Enbridge is likely to approve an additional $10 billion to $20 billion in projects over the next two years. These initiatives are expected to enhance future earnings and business stability and support sustainable shareholder returns.

Are MPLX & EPD Focused on Returning Capital to Unitholders?

Other midstream players, such as MPLX LP MPLX and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD, generate stable, fee-based revenues similar to Enbridge. Due to their resilient business models, both partnerships are focused on returning capital to its unitholders. MPLX returned $4.4 billion of capital in 2025, which included $400 million in unit repurchases. EPD has returned approximately $62 billion to equity investors since its initial public offering.

ENB’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

ENB shares have gained 17% over the past year compared with the 20.9% improvement registered by the composite stocks belonging to the industry.

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From a valuation standpoint, ENB trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise-value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 16.68X, above the broader industry average of 15.2X.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENB's first-quarter of 2026 and second-quarter of 2026 earnings have remained unchanged over the past seven days. Meanwhile, estimates for the full-year 2026 earnings have seen downward revisions.



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Enbridgecurrently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enbridge Inc (ENB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MPLX LP (MPLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.