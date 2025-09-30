Can ENB, EPD & WMB Sail Through Volatile Energy Business?

Most companies belonging to the energy sector are highly vulnerable to the volatility in oil and natural gas prices. With the fluctuations in oil and gas prices, their cash flow generation varies, thereby making their business model unpredictable. However, that doesn’t mean that conservative or risk-averse investors should always avoid energy companies. Midstream players like Enbridge Inc. ENB, Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD and Williams WMB can sail through business uncertainty.

Why Midstream Business is Relatively Stable

By the very nature of their business model, midstream companies are relatively less vulnerable to volatility in oil and natural gas prices. This is because their oil and gas pipeline transportation assets and storage facilities are being booked by shippers for the long term. Thus, the midstream players can generate stable fee-based revenues for a length of time, making their cash flow generation highly predictable.

Enterprise Products has more than 50,000 miles of pipeline network transporting oil, gas, refined products and other commodities. EPD also has a liquid storage facility with a capacity of more than 300,000 barrels. Thus, from the assets the partnership generates stable fees, generating stable cash flows for unitholders. Enterprise Products also has billions of dollars of growth capital developments under construction that secure future incremental cash flows.

Enbridge has considerable secured capital programs, comprising liquid pipelines, gas transmission, gas distribution & storage, and renewables, that are yet to come online. Thus, ENB secures incremental cash flows for shareholders.

Williams is also a leading midstream energy player and is well-positioned to capitalize on clean energy demand. This is because, with its pipeline network spanning 33,000 miles, WMB is responsible for the transportation of significant natural gas volumes produced in the United States. Thus, WMB generates stable cash flows for shareholders.

