Can EMCOR's Record Backlog and Raised Guidance Power More Growth?

EMCOR Group, Inc. EME entered the second half of 2026 with record remaining performance obligations and a sharply higher outlook. The combination could extend its earnings momentum if contracted work converts into revenues at expected margins.



The opportunity is substantial, but execution still matters. Project timing, labor availability and acquisition-related amortization could affect the pace of earnings growth even as demand remains broad.

EMCOR’s Backlog Hits a New Record

Remaining performance obligations reached $17.14 billion at June 30, 2026, up 43.9% year over year and 29.3% from year-end 2025. Mechanical construction accounted for $9.31 billion, while electrical construction represented $6.33 billion.



Network and communications produced the largest increase, reflecting continued data-center activity. Water and wastewater, institutional and healthcare projects also contributed, giving EMCOR a more diversified pipeline than a single-market growth story.



Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX offers another sign of strong demand for complex building systems. Its second-quarter backlog reached $14.06 billion, up from $8.12 billion a year earlier, while quarterly revenues rose to $3.27 billion.

Raised Guidance Resets EME’s Earnings Outlook

EMCOR raised its 2026 revenue guidance to $20-$20.5 billion from $18.5-$19.25 billion. The company also increased its operating-margin outlook to 9.5-9.8% from 9-9.4%.

Earnings per share are now expected at $32-$33.25, above the prior range of $28.25-$29.75. The revision reflects stronger demand, better project visibility and confidence that current execution trends can continue through the remainder of the year.

EMCOR Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

EMCOR Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | EMCOR Group, Inc. Quote

Quanta Services, Inc. PWR also increased its 2026 financial expectations after reporting second-quarter remaining performance obligations of $33.6 billion. That comparison shows how large contracted pipelines are supporting higher outlooks across infrastructure-focused contractors.

Organic Demand Drives EMCOR’s Pipeline

About 95% of EMCOR’s year-over-year remaining performance obligation growth was organic. Customer expansion and new awards, rather than acquisitions, drove most of the increase.



The pipeline spans data centers, water and wastewater, institutional, healthcare and manufacturing work. That breadth may help EMCOR sustain operating leverage because growth is not dependent on one end market or one project type.



Still, backlog does not become revenues automatically. Project schedules can move, and labor or material constraints can affect conversion timing and margins.

Acquisitions Add Scale but Delay Accretion

Five electrical businesses acquired or targeted in 2026 generated $625 million in trailing revenues and $105 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The transactions expand EMCOR’s reach in markets including Central Texas, Chicago, Wisconsin, Ohio and Florida.



Management expects the businesses to contribute $250-$275 million of second-half revenues. Near-term earnings accretion may be limited by backlog and intangible amortization, along with lower interest income after cash is deployed.



The longer-term case rests on revenue synergies, broader customer relationships and added technical capabilities. Those benefits will depend on successful integration without weakening EMCOR’s decentralized operating model.

EME’s Buy Signal Supports the Earnings Theme

The backlog and guidance reset support the view that EMCOR can extend its growth trajectory, but the stock’s premium valuation increases the importance of clean execution. Investors may need continued revenue conversion and margin discipline to justify the current multiple.



EME currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Its Growth Score of B and Momentum Score of B complement that favorable rank, while the Value Score of D signals limited conventional value support. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The combination favors investors focused on earnings growth and price momentum more than those seeking a wide valuation cushion. Successful backlog conversion remains central to supporting the stock’s premium.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.