Can EMCOR's Record $15.6B RPO Strengthen Revenue Visibility in 2026?

EMCOR Group, Inc. EME is benefiting from strong project demand across key construction and infrastructure markets, with record Remaining Performance Obligations (“RPO”) improving revenue visibility for 2026. The company’s expanding RPO base reflects steady project awards, healthy execution trends and continued investment activity in areas such as data centers, healthcare and water infrastructure.



As of March 31, 2026, RPOs reached $15.62 billion, increasing 32.9% year over year from $11.75 billion and rising from $13.25 billion at the end of 2025. The increase was mainly driven by the construction business. U.S. mechanical construction accounted for $8.56 billion of RPOs, while U.S. electrical construction contributed $5.61 billion. Building services also added to the overall total.



The growing RPO base reflects sustained customer spending across network and communications, water and wastewater, institutional and healthcare projects. Data center activity remains one of the largest growth drivers as investments tied to artificial intelligence infrastructure, cloud infrastructure and digital transformation continue to expand. Additional awards across both core and adjacent geographies are also improving visibility into future project activity.



RPO growth across healthcare, institutional and manufacturing markets suggests that demand is not concentrated in a single vertical. Spending on upgraded lab space, facility modernization and logistics infrastructure continues to support project opportunities across multiple end markets. At the same time, investments in prefabrication, workforce development and project planning capabilities may help EMCOR improve execution efficiency as project scale and complexity increase.



Healthy demand trends and early-year project execution supported management’s decision to raise full-year 2026 guidance. EMCOR now expects revenues between $18.5 billion and $19.25 billion, higher than the prior expectation of $17.75-$18.50 billion. With strong RPO growth and continued project momentum across several end markets, EMCOR appears positioned to maintain steady revenue growth through 2026.

EMCOR’s Competitive Position: Scale and Infrastructure Demand in Focus

EMCOR Group operates in a highly competitive engineering and construction market, competing with infrastructure-focused companies such as MasTec, Inc. MTZ and Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL. Similar to EMCOR, both companies are benefiting from rising investments tied to data centers, artificial intelligence infrastructure, power systems and large-scale construction projects. However, differences in project mix, execution strategy and visibility into future work continue shaping the competitive landscape.



MasTec is seeing strong momentum across communications, power delivery and infrastructure markets, supported by rising investments in AI-driven data centers, grid modernization and energy infrastructure. In the first quarter of 2026, backlog reached a record $20.3 billion, increasing $1.4 billion sequentially. The company also raised full-year guidance following strong execution and continued demand across telecom, clean energy and infrastructure markets. MasTec highlighted growing opportunities tied to data center interconnectivity, transmission projects and turnkey construction services, positioning it as a strong competitor in mission-critical infrastructure projects.



Sterling Infrastructure is also benefiting from accelerating demand across mission-critical and data center projects. Combined backlog reached $5.2 billion in the first quarter, increasing 131% year over year, supported by semiconductor fabrication campuses, data centers and electrical infrastructure projects. Sterling also continues expanding geographically as customers increase spending on large and complex infrastructure projects. Growth in E-Infrastructure, along with rising project scale and integrated execution capabilities, continues strengthening Sterling’s position in high-growth construction markets.

EME Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Connecticut-based infrastructure service provider have gained 49.2% in the past six months, underperforming the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, but outperforming the Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.



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EME stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 31.2, as evidenced by the chart below.



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Earnings Estimate Revision of EME

EME’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved upward in the past 30 days. The estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 10.8% and 9.3%, respectively.



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EMCOR stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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