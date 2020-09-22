Can eGain (EGAN) Run Higher on Strong Earnings Estimate Revisions?

eGain Corporation EGAN is a provider of comprehensive suite of customer engagement solutions, that could be an interesting play for investors. That is because, not only does the stock have decent short-term momentum, but it is seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate revision front as well.

These positive earnings estimate revisions suggest that analysts are becoming more optimistic on EGAN’s earnings for the coming quarter and year. In fact, consensus estimates have moved sharply higher for both of these time frames over the past four weeks, suggesting that eGain could be a solid choice for investors.

Current Quarter Estimates for EGAN

In the past 30 days, two estimates have gone higher for eGain while none have gone lower in the same time period. The trend has been pretty favorable too, with estimates rising from 1 cents a share 30 days ago, to 6 cents per share today, a significant move.

Current Year Estimates for EGAN

Meanwhile, eGain’s current year figures are also looking quite promising, with two estimates moving higher in the past month, compared to none lower. The consensus estimate trend has also seen a boost for this time frame, increasing from 7 cents per share 30 days ago to 20 cents per share today, a significant move.

eGain Corporation Price and Consensus

Bottom Line

The stock has also started to move higher lately, adding 19.8% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are starting to take note of this impressive story. So, investors may want to consider this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock to profit in the near future. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

